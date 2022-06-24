Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

GSLC stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.24. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

