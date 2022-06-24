GoldMining (TSE:GOL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (TSE:GOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

GoldMining (TSE:GOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

