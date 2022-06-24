GoldMining’s (GLDG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
