GoldMining’s (GLDG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDG. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

