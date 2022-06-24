Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as low as C$1.28. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 18,845 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67. The company has a market cap of C$111.08 million and a PE ratio of -11.62.
Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)
