Grassi Investment Management Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

