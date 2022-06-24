Grassi Investment Management Has $15.04 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 556.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

