Grassi Investment Management Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,244,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,294.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,594.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

