Grassi Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

