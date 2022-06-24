Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $735.57

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 735.57 ($9.01) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.40). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.01), with a volume of 442,820 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 735.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 735.57.
About Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)
Further Reading
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.