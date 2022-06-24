Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.17

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.17 and traded as high as $59.20. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 57,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,301,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

