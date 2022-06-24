Greene King (LON:GNK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $849.20

Shares of Greene King plc (LON:GNK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 849.20 ($10.40) and traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($10.40). Greene King shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($10.40), with a volume of 6,678,342 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 849.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 849.20.

Greene King Company Profile (LON:GNK)

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

