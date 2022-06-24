Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in PayPal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.