Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 940 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

