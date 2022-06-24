Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vivos Therapeutics were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $636,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

VVOS stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

