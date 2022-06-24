Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,562,000 after buying an additional 789,132 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $418,128,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,598 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.42.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.