Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.38.

GO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,349.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $68,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,624.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,766 shares of company stock worth $24,451,569 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.20. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

