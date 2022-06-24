Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.05. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 24,820 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Grupo México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

