GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.