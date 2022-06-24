Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Position Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2,580.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

