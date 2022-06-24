HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Carolina Espinal Purchases 1,341 Shares

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) insider Carolina Espinal bought 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,008 ($24.60) per share, with a total value of £26,927.28 ($32,982.95).

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock opened at GBX 2,005 ($24.56) on Friday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 1,986.11 ($24.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,945 ($36.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,308.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,546.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 85.65 and a quick ratio of 85.65.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity (Get Rating)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

