HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Carolina Espinal Purchases 1,341 Shares

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) insider Carolina Espinal bought 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,008 ($24.60) per share, with a total value of £26,927.28 ($32,982.95).
Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock opened at GBX 2,005 ($24.56) on Friday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 1,986.11 ($24.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,945 ($36.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,308.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,546.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 85.65 and a quick ratio of 85.65.
