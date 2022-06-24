HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Purchases £26,927.28 in Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) insider Carolina Espinal acquired 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,008 ($24.60) per share, with a total value of £26,927.28 ($32,982.95).

Shares of LON:HVPE opened at GBX 2,005 ($24.56) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,308.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,546.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.59. The company has a quick ratio of 85.65, a current ratio of 85.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 1,986.11 ($24.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,945 ($36.07).

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

