HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58. The firm has a market cap of C$75.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.38.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.