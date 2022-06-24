Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 834.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

