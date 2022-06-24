Heidi Cormack Sells 4,687 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $85,490.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heidi Cormack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.79.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NETGEAR by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after buying an additional 62,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

