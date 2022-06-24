Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Heineken from €92.00 ($96.84) to €93.00 ($97.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heineken from €95.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($103.16) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Heineken from €97.00 ($102.11) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Heineken from €120.00 ($126.32) to €125.00 ($131.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Heineken from €64.00 ($67.37) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

