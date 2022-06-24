Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.05

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.05 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.96). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 161 ($1.97), with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.14 million and a P/E ratio of -230.00.
In other news, insider Tom Libassi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,200 ($10,044.10). Also, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £20,150 ($24,681.53).
Helios Underwriting Company Profile (LON:HUW)
Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.
