Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.28. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 14,163 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $467.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 118,121 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 667,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 180,253 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

