Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $40.87

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.87, but opened at $38.50. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 4,862 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 90,472 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $519,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 158.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $7,181,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

