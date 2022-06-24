HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $30.07

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $28.00. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 204 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

