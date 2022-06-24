Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:HGV opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,441,172,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

