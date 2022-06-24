Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $369.82.

NYSE:HD opened at $275.42 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $5,557,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

