Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.16

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.16 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.48). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 276,723 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.16. The stock has a market cap of £223.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 17.61.

In other news, insider Allan Walker acquired 566,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £39,645.69 ($48,561.60).

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

