HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.52

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.52 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.78 ($0.18). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 14.80 ($0.18), with a volume of 305,266 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £104.34 million and a PE ratio of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.72.

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

