HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.52

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.52 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.78 ($0.18). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 14.80 ($0.18), with a volume of 305,266 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £104.34 million and a PE ratio of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.72.
About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)
