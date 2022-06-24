HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,754,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $203,440,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.40.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock worth $5,315,182. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $328.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $278.49 and a one year high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.