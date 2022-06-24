Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $1.99 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $179.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

