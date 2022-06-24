HYA Advisors Inc Buys 2,456 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

