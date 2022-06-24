HYA Advisors Inc Buys 379 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

