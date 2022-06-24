I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.09. I-Mab shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 2,462 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

