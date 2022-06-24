IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMG shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.33 and a 12-month high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.12139 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

