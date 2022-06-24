Icapital Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Icapital Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,294.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,594.11.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

