Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.97

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.97 and traded as low as $65.42. Independent Bank Group shares last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 150,111 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBTX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at $576,663.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,858 shares of company stock valued at $627,352 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

