Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE:IR opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,164,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after acquiring an additional 109,961 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6,453.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 511,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 503,231 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

