Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ingersoll Rand traded as low as $40.90 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 7481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

