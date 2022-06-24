Insider Buying: National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) insider Chris Davies bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £30,750 ($37,665.36).

National Express Group stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.57) on Friday. National Express Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 183.70 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 290.60 ($3.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 244.67. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Get National Express Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($3.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 365 ($4.47) to GBX 290 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.