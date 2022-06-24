Insider Buying: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SYY stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.