Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys 21,509 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly acquired 21,509 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £24,735.35 ($30,298.08).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 115 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($183.12).

On Friday, March 25th, Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £57,241.87 ($70,114.98).

LON:TW opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.27). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on TW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.34) to GBX 189 ($2.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.69) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.34).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

