Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells 578 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $80,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,010 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total value of $145,803.60.

On Monday, June 6th, Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90.

On Thursday, May 5th, Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $156.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.32. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. StockNews.com downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in BeiGene by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

