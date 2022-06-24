Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells 723 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Lai Wang sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $107,734.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, June 17th, Lai Wang sold 445 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $62,033.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Lai Wang sold 660 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.32.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BeiGene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in BeiGene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,185,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,372,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BeiGene by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

