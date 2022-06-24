Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells 1,940 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.09. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,400,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

