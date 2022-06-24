Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Sells 392 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $73,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,022.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MLAB stock opened at $198.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.79 and a beta of 0.54. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 182.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 147.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

